PS5 'Pro' in '24 holiday season is now a strong possibility - 2-3x ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

Insider Gaming has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 Pro, codenamed ‘Trinity,’ aims for a tentative holiday 2024 release. The upcoming console is expected to offer improved and consistent FPS at 4K resolution, a new’ performance mode’ for 8K resolution, accelerated ray tracing, and a custom machine learning architecture.

The PS5 Pro is rumored to have a 33.5 teraflops GPU and support PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR). Development kits have been available to first-party studios since September 2023 and third-party studios since January 2024. Test kits, identical to the final product, are expected to be available in Spring 2024.

While the PS5 Pro will offer significant improvements over the standard PlayStation 5, it may come at a higher price point, potentially starting at $599. Sony’s decision to release the upgraded console may depend on market demand, but the company remains committed to providing a premium gaming experience.

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

Earlier, it was rumored that Sony might bring PS5 to the market in around March 2025, around the launch of GTA V. Historically, Sony has followed a pattern of releasing a “Pro” version of its consoles roughly three years after their initial launch. This was the case with the PlayStation 4 Pro, which arrived in 2016, three years after the original PS4’s release in 2013. Analysts are now drawing similar parallels and anticipating the arrival of the PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024.

Not just this, following rumors of a PlayStation 5 Pro, Microsoft has thrown its hat into the ring, teasing a next-generation Xbox boasting the “largest technical leap” ever seen. With the “largest technical leap” and unique hardware possibilities on the horizon, the Xbox will be a serious contender in the coming years.