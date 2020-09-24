Sony will start PS5 preorders in the UK starting tomorrow morning.

Revealed by the official GAME Twitter account, the upcoming next-gen PlayStation console will see a scheduled launch for the retailer in the morning.

The PS5 preorders will not be unlimited. GAME warns fans that the upcoming console will have limited stock, much like the recent Xbox Series X and S preorders in the UK and US.

“It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Limited stock of the PS5 coming tomorrow late morning,” the Twitter account said. “Keep an eye out on our website.”

The upcoming preorder event will be online only. With the still-rising R-rate of Coronavirus in the UK, the retailer will not be allowing in-store preorders of the next-gen console.