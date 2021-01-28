PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal has shifted release dates from March to April.

Announced by PlayStation, the upcoming third-person shooter has been pushed by just over a month. Originally set to release on March 19th, Returnal will instead launch on April 30th.

The cause of the delay is said to be due to the need for the PlayStation exclusive to receive some final polish before release.

“SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque,” PlayStation announced on Twitter.

Returnal’s delay is only minor, but it’s not the only high-profile delay of late. Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Riders Republic have all seen major delays. Warner Bros’ Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed into 2022.