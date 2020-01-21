Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service has had several more Xbox One titles added to its library, meaning testers can now play even more console games from the comfort of their mobile phone.

The new additions were spotted by Windows Central, and include some hits such as the free-to-play Destiny 2, Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us, and the iconic Halo: The Master Chief Collection. You can find a complete list of the new offerings below.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Destiny 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Wolf Among Us

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

The Surge

SUPERHOT

Portal Knights

GoNNER – BLÜEBERRY Edition

Kingdom Two Crowns

Sparklite

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2019

Earlier today, SK Telecom and Microsoft announced that they would be expanding Project xCloud’s Preview in Korea by adding more titles to the library and sending out even more invites to the service.

xCloud’s Preview is currently only available in the United Kingdom, United States, and South Korea. However, gamers in Japan, Western Europe, India, and Canada will finally be able to test it out for themselves later in 2020.

Only those with Android devices are currently lucky enough to test out what could be the future of game streaming, although Project xCloud is set to arrive on Windows 10 devices later in 2020. That means you’ll be able to stream Xbox games on your PC, similar to how PlayStation Now works.

For more information on Project xCloud, including how you can snap up an invite and get into the testing program – hint: you’ll need a compatible Android device and a compatible Xbox Wireless Controller – simply follow the link to the official website here. Happy gaming!