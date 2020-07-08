Microsoft has announced that they’re using the livestreaming Project xCloud backend to help developers work from home during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Official Xbox developers can now download an all-time new PC Content Test App which will allow studios to test their games on low-latency virtual development kits that are powered by Project xCloud technology.

The developer kit xCloud setup is currently being used by a variety of AAA developers to help create games on Xbox systems, including:

Eidos-Montréal

Infinity Ward

Ninja Theory

Playground Games

Rare

Turn 10 Studios

Undead Labs?

“xCloud will give the opportunity to dev teams and also internal and external QA teams to put their hands on our latest game builds from everywhere minutes after their release. By allowing the teams to connect remotely to their devkits and take advantage of the high bandwidth LAN network from our various office locations, xCloud will also add another layer of security as the content created will stay on our corporate network.” said. Guillaume Le-Malet, Infrastructure Director at Eidos-Montréal

“Our transition to work from home introduced some significant hurdles into our QA and development process. We went overnight from being able to test 2-3 builds daily to being limited to one build for the whole team, downloaded overnight. This was especially painful if that build failed in any way and could wipe out whole days. Using the PC Content Test app enables us to bring back our old workflows wholesale. Installs to kits on-site are now minutes rather than the hours it takes to download remotely, and we have the flexibility to react when something goes wrong,” explained Sean Davies, Technical Director – Rare

Source: Microsoft