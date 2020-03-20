We reported earlier that Xbox Chief Phil Spencer was spotted testing Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service for the PC.

The client is currently only officially available for iOS and Android handsets.

Now screenshots of the service for PC have leaked, via The Verge.

Gallery

Project xCloud will allow casual gamers to play high-end games on a low-powered PC, something which would vastly expand the potential audience for a PC gaming title. The Verge also reports that the Xbox Game Streaming App for PC will also support streaming games from your local Xbox.

Players will require a Bluetooth gaming controller (including the PS4 controller), and games will initially stream only at 720P, though 1080P is expected soon. Support for Xbox Game Pass is also expected in the future, with the full service expected to be released this year.

The service has so far been well received on mobile, with around 100 titles available and users generally happy with the performance, especially compared to Google’s Stadia service. With GDC cancelled we may still see the expansion announced not too long from now.