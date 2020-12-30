The Surface Duo is a somewhat awkward device, meaning custom accessories can be hard to come by.

Today we are happy to report that ProClip is working on a custom car holder for the Surface Duo.

Approved by Microsoft, the Standard Holder for Microsoft Surface Duo is a passive holder for the Surface Duo with or without the bumper. It fits the Duo open, closed or folded.

The holder does not feature a charging port, but ProClip is also working on a Charging Holder for Surface Duo with USB Cigarette Lighter Adapter.

The holder will cost a pricy $94.99 and should be hitting virtual shelves soon.

via Reddit.