Microsoft announces the general availability of Privacy Management for Microsoft 365

Managing data privacy is a challenging task for any organization. In order to help Microsoft 365 customers in managing their data, Microsoft today announced the general availability of Privacy Management for Microsoft 365. The new capabilities will allow customers to identify critical privacy risks and conflicts, automate privacy operations and respond to subject rights requests and enable employees to make smart data handling decisions.

Privacy Management with its strict role-based access control and data de-identified by default, analyzes personal data in a Microsoft 365 environment and provides initial insights. Privacy Management is available as an add-on for Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription customers. Microsoft also offers a 90-day free trial.

Source: Microsoft