Ubisoft will reportedly be revealing their secretive Prince of Persia remake later this week.

Leaked by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier on an episode of the Triple Click podcast, it was revealed that Ubisoft will be revealing the new Prince of Persia game at their upcoming Ubisoft Forward livestream.

We previously reported on the upcoming game being prematurely listed on an online retailer, to which the journalist replied: Video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft’s surprise announcements.” It’s true, they do.

On the Triple Click podcast, Schreier revealed that the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event will be used to “announce a bunch of games like the Prince of Persia remake that was leaked a couple of weeks ago”. Other outlets, such as VGC, have confirmed this.

The upcoming Ubisoft Forward will also give players their first proper look at Immortals Fenyx Rising, the rebranded version of Gods and Monsters.