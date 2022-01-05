With another month upon us, Prime Gaming has unveiled the in-game rewards and free games you can claim as an Amazon Prime / Prime Gaming member.

With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and World War Z: Aftermath headlining this month’s free games, January marks another stellar month of rewards for Prime Gaming members, and that’s not even considering all the in-game rewards you’ll receive throughout the month.

Without any further ado, here are the games you can claim throughout January as a Prime Gaming member:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire.

Total War: Warhammer

Addictive turn-based empire-building with colossal, real-time battles, all set in a world of legendary heroes, giant monsters, flying creatures and storms of magical power.

World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z, featuring new locations, new missions, new gameplay and a new first-person perspective.

Two Point Hospital

Design stunning hospitals, cure peculiar illnesses and manage troublesome staff as you spread your budding healthcare organisation across Two Point County.

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Take on all the challenges of the 2017 World Rally Championship: the official cars and drivers, 13 countries, 52 Special Stages, every surface, more powerful cars, more demanding physics, longer races, and an eSports mode to keep you on the edge of your seat all year round.

Abandon Ship

Take command of an ‘Age of Sail’ ship and her crew, exploring a vast, story-filled world that reacts to your decisions. Engage enemy vessels, fortifications and sea monsters in brutal tactical combat, all framed in an art style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings.

In Other Waters

Play as an Artificial Intelligence guiding a stranded xenobiologist through a beautiful and mysterious alien ocean. A non-violent sci-fi story, enter a world of wonder, fear and vulnerability, unravelling the history and ecology of an impossible planet. What will you discover together?

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

An exploration and adventure game about wildlife sprung from the depths of the internet. An unknown power seems to upset its balance. Join forces with exotic creatures to unravel the mysteries of this universe.

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

Fahrenheit (known as Indigo Prophecy in North America) was a breakthrough in interactive narrative. This newly remastered edition features updated textures in HD, expanded controller support, and is based on the uncut and uncensored international version of the game.

Alongside all of these free games that you’ll be able to claim, January also offers a host of in-game rewards in some of the worlds biggest games for Prime Gaming members. The assortment of in-game rewards Prime Gaming members can claim throughout January includes the following: