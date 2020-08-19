Prince of Persia is a classic franchise that hasn’t seen a new entry since the Xbox 360. Now that we’re on the brink of a new console generation, it seems like Ubisoft — the company that now owns the franchise — is coming out with a “remake”, at least according to a Guatemalan retailer. Usually, we’d skip on reporting this, but Bloomberg News’ Jason Schreier hinted on Twitter that it was real.

Video game retailers sure love leaking Ubisoft's surprise announcements https://t.co/3BP8pbgdBK — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 19, 2020

We’ve been waiting for a new Prince of Persia game for years, and it seems like it’s finally going to happen. Hopefully, Ubisoft will announce it soon. It’s unclear if it’ll be a remake of the original Prince of Persia platformer, or the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time title. Only time will tell. What remake do you want? Let us know.