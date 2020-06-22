Overseas workers planning to come to USA on a temporary work visa may need to reconsider their plans, with President Trump expected to sign an executive order suspending new H-1B (for tech workers), L-1 (for executives), H-2B visas (for seasonal workers such as hotel and construction staff), and J-1 visas (for research scholars and professors and other cultural and work-exchange programs.)

The plan is to address COVID-19 related unemployment and targets the 85,000 people who come to USA each year to fill specialist shortage positions.

The plan is expected to come with broad exceptions including:

H-2A agriculture workers to pick fruit

Health care workers involved in treating coronavirus patients

Exemptions based on the national interest which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the U.S. State Department.

The move is not expected to impact those already in USA, but those on the visas at present are advised not to travel outside the country.

