Microsoft is warning customers that they’re will be a limited number of Xbox Series consoles when preorders open later this month.

The UK Microsoft Store has been emailing potential customers of the Xbox Series consoles to warn of limited availability for this holiday period.

“Don’t miss your chance to own it first,” reads the Xbox email. “The revolutionary Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available for pre-order soon. Mark your calendar to ensure you’re first in line. Consoles are limited, while supplies last.”

Pre-orders of the Xbox Series X and S don’t start until September 22nd, but this is Microsoft’s first notion of having a limited number of units for the holiday season. Previously, the company stated that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic hasn’t affected the output of console units.