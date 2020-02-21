Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20 series from Microsoft Store and receive up to a $200 credit

Early today, Samsung started taking pre-orders for the new Galaxy S20 series. As expected, Microsoft Store has also started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Microsoft Store is offering the below pre-order offers

Highlights of the Galaxy S20 series:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. It delivers super-speed processing and a complete pro kit of camera features—including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI—in an immersive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Make your world bigger with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G fully decked out with a pro-grade camera system, 30x Space Zoom, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Create anywhere on the sleek, powerful Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with an expansive 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and radical new 30x Space Zoom. Its more camera, more power, and more fun, all in a slim, balanced form.

