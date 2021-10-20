Microsoft today announced the release of v0.48.1 Experimental with Microsoft’s Video conference mute feature plus everything in their v0.47.1 release.

The update brings the following fixes:

Fixed an issue with the first hotkey input in the settings being focused when the page loads. Prevents unintentional shortcut reassignment.

Being an experimental release, it also comes with these known issues:

With some webcams, there is an incompatibility with Teams and the overlay image is not rendered, instead a corrupted frame is shown. If your camera has this quirk, please let us know the model in the [main tracking issue – #6246]

The application preview (Teams, Meet, etc.) may show the overlay image flipped horizontally but that is expected, the image will show correctly to the other people on the call.

In order to enable/disable the VCM, PowerToys should run as administrator

Changes to some of the VCM settings require the application to restart to pick up the new values such as a new overlay image.

In some cases, the overlay image can be shown flipped vertically (the workaround is to edit the image and flip it before selecting it).(#6246)

If the PowerToys Video Conference Mute webcam doesn’t show up in the video conference app, try restarting the app and if still doesn’t show up try restarting Windows.

Microsoft PowerToys is a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity. Note this is an experimental release and so only prerelease versions will be prompted for updates and it will not be offered via Winget.

You can download the latest version from Microsoft here.

via Neowin