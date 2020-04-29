Microsoft has just released version v0.17.0 of their new PowerToys for Windows 10.

The update focusses on updatability and stability.

Auto-updating: Microsoft added in the code for doing updating, so the first chance to experience this will be when 0.18 is released. At present it will not auto-update completely autonomously – users will still need to click Install.

Prompted by telemetry, the update also prioritizes virtual desktop FancyZone work.

Here are a few larger items done in 0.17:

PowerToys can now update itself #1686

FancyZone can now snap to two zones (still experimental since it doesn’t support restoring the app to two zones)

Per machine installation fixed, non-admin user will be able again to use PowerToys after the regression in 0.16.

Fixed most of the FancyZones Virtual Desktop bugs.

Fixed several FZ bugs including proper handling of taskbar position.

PowerToys icon in the Start menu will always show ?

You can download the release at Github here.