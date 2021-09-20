The Pokémon Company has announced that their hit TCG will be coming to mobile devices “soon” in Pokémon Trading Card Game Live.

With the longstanding Pokémon TCG Online having been around since 2011 and not having evolved much since then, the digital TCG has been long overdue an upgrade, and now finally, much to the delight of Pokémon fans, one appears to be on the horizon.

In a “sneak peek” released onto their YouTube channel, The Pokémon Company gave us a glimpse of the looks and some of the mechanics that’ll feature in the mobile game whenever it launches.

Alongside the classic trading card gameplay of growing your collection, building decks, and battling trainers, this new mobile game will also feature customisation options for your trainer and their accessories allowing you to personalise your experience even more.

It’s believed that Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will also tie in with the real world trading card game, with promotional codes being offered via booster packs, similar to what we’ve seen with Magic The Gathering, and its client, Magic The Gathering Arena.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live does not yet have a release date beyond an ambiguous “coming soon,” but whenever it does launch, it will be available on iOS, Android, PC, and Mac devices.