The first DLC expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield, known officially as The Isle of Armor, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch devices on June 17th, 2020.

The expansion sees the debut of two new Legendary Pokémon, Kubfu and Urshifu, along with the introduction of Galarian Slowbro, the latter of which can only be attained through evolution after acquiring a special item on the Isle of Armor.

The Isle of Armor also introduces former Galar Champion, Mustard, and a new rival in the form of either Klara (for those who have Sword) or Avery (for those who have Shield).

New Gigantamax forms are also coming to the game, with Rillaboom, Cinderace, Inteleon, Venusaur, and Blastoise finally receiving the Gigantamax boost they deserve. Players will also be able to feed certain Pokémon the special Max Soup item in order to instil the Gigantamaxing ability upon them.

The Isle of Armor is full of environments not seen in Galar before—you’ll find wave-swept beaches, forests, bogs, caves, and sand dunes! There are also plenty of Pokémon that make this island their home, living freely amid the lush nature. The island is home to a dojo for Pokémon battles. You and your Pokémon will train hard to become even stronger under Mustard, the Trainer who is the master of this dojo.

The Isle of Armor is only available through Sword and Shield’s Expansion Pass. The good news is that this isn’t the only expansion you’ll get with the pass, as a second expansion – Crown Tundra – is coming later this year.

If you don’t want to purchase the Expansion Pass, you won’t be missing out entirely – over one hundred Pokémon from previous games are set to arrive in the base game thanks to a free update. Some of the old faces players will be seeing include Volcarona, Chansey, Shinx, Absol, Poliwag, and many more.

If you’re in the mood to catch ’em all, you can buy Pokémon Sword on the Nintendo eShop here and Pokémon Shield on the eShop here. Happy gaming!