The latest Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer, revealed during today’s Pokémon Presents, details new Pokémon and features coming to the series latest open-world entry.

The trailer, which shows off more the impressively diverse Hisui region -which later becomes the Sinnoh region-, actually looks like something to get excited for, with depth to the free-roaming that has Pokémon to freely capture, battle, and ride around on.

The latest trailer also debuted some of the new Pokémon within Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Husui region such as the ridable Wyrdeer, an evolved Stantler, and Basculegion, an evolved Basculin. Throughout your questing adventure as part of the games Galaxy Expedition Team, the trailer showed that you’ll also be able to just sit down and relax with your Pokémon which looks adorable.

Set in a “time long ago when the lives of humans and Pokémon were still separate,” Pokémon Legends: Arceus appears to be telling a story that’s hopefully more interesting than just the usual defeat villain become champion affair which we’ve seen repeated ad nauseam by now. With quests and RPG elements, hopefully, you’ll feel a lot more involved in it too as you learn about Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is due to launch on January 28, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch. During the Pokémon Presents presentation, The Pokémon Company also revealed that Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as well as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, will be coming to Pokémon Home in 2022.