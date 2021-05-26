The Pokémon Company have announced today that we’re getting three new games across this year and into the next, with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus all getting release dates.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is another open-world game in the franchise, which according to the press release, will take a “bold new direction, fusing action with RPG elements.”

This ambitious sounding title is still some ways off, however, with a release scheduled for January 28th 2022, where it will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Similarly to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, this game is set to take place in the Sinnoh region, however taking place in the distant past before the events of the two remakes.

The remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be launching later this year to prime us for more Sinnoh action, releasing on November 19th 2021. In these games “trainers can expect an adventure through the Sinnoh region that feels both nostalgic and fresh,” with features being revitalised on top of the graphical overhaul.