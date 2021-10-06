The Pokémon Company and Universal Studios Japan have announced a new “medium- to long-term strategic alliance” which will bring Pokémon to the theme park.

In a press release, The Pokémon Company and Universal Studios Japan announced that “the two companies aim to create and provide a new dimension of theme park experience that has never been seen before by combining outstanding creative creativity and world-class entertainment technology.”

“The first collaboration project of this alliance is expected to appear as a member of the park by the end of 2022, and we will continue to deliver new experiences that exceed everyone’s expectations,” the translated statement continued, revealing we won’t have to wait long to see what this partnership brings.

It’s a good thing we won’t have to wait long, as The Pokémon Company and Universal Studios Japan don’t go into much detail about what we can expect, or how Pokémon may appear throughout the park.

Considering how soon Pokémon are due to be appearing in Universal Studios Japan, it is unlikely that they’ll be arriving with any major park expansion unless construction work can be done unfathomably quickly.

Previously, Universal Studios Japan announced that in 2024, Donkey Kong will be arriving in Super Nintendo World in order to “further immerse guests into Nintendo’s well-known series of games.”

This 2024 expansion will reportedly increase the size of Super Nintendo World by around 70%, with the new area featuring a new “roller coaster, interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food.”