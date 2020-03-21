Following Niantic’s decision to postpone the Pokémon GO event in St. Louis, USA, the company has also opted to postpone scheduled events in Liverpool, UK, and Philadelphia, USA in the interests of public safety.

As with the event in St. Louis, players who have purchased tickets for either event can request a refund using the Pokémon GO app.

If you want to request a refund, simply follow the steps below:

From the Map View, open the Main Menu. Tap Settings at the top right. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and select “Get Support.” If on iOS: tap “Contact Us” in the upper right corner.

If on Android: tap the message bubble icon.

The deadline to request a refund for the Liverpool Safari Zone event is April 15th, 2020, at 11:59pm PT, while the deadline for the Philadelphia Safari Zone event is May 6th, 2020, at 11:59pm PT.

If you don’t request a refund, you can use your ticket for the rescheduled event date. No action is required to keep your ticket.

Once again, as with St. Louis, players who have purchased tickets to the events will find the Safari Zone Pokémon encounters and Special Research activated during the originally scheduled event hours. These special features are open to ticket holders only.

For more information, consider checking out the official Niantic blog post about the postponements, or contact the Niantic Help Centre.

In related news, Pokémon GO has recently made it easier than ever to play the game from the safety of your own home, meaning you can still enjoy catching ’em all while keeping yourself and others safe.

The 2019 novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has recently been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. At the time of publishing, there have been 234,073 cases and 9,840 deaths confirmed globally.

If you start displaying symptoms of COVID-19, the smartest thing to do is to isolate yourself from others and remain at home until you recover. If you start feeling worse, seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, can help to prevent the spread of most viruses and keep yourself and others safe from infection.

It’s important to note that this virus does not discriminate in who it infects. Even if you’re lucky enough to be asymptomatic, you can still be a carrier of COVID-19, and you can still infect others. Be smart and stay at home.

For any concerns regarding COVID-19, you can visit the World Health Organization website to check on the status of the outbreak and educate yourself on related issues.