Plex, a popular DIY media-streaming service is the latest company to offer help to those stuck at their homes while we battle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Like other services including CBS All Access and Sling TV, Plex is offering three months of live TV for free.

The company announced this week that it will be giving users free over-the-air broadcasts in any of the supported player apps. Do note that you will still need a compatible tuner and antenna connected to your Media Server to receive the broadcasts. The service will be available for free till June 30 and users don’t need Plex Pass to take advantage of the offer. The company has some other important notes about the offer:

This does not include DVR. The ability to view Live TV with your setup will be free during this period, but DVR and other premium functionality do continue to require an active Plex Pass subscription.

The free Live TV functionality will include 48 hours of guide data. (Plex Pass subscribers will continue enjoying the normal ~2 weeks of guide data.)

As noted earlier, we’re committed to making the Live TV functionality available for free for 90 days.

You’ll need to make sure that you’re running Plex Media Server version 1.18.9 or newer. See our Downloads page

If you are new to the service then you’re in luck as the company has also listed out some discounts offered by partners for users who are looking to buy tuner and antenna. You can check those out on their website and you can head to Live TV & DVR section to take a look at the documentation and other information.