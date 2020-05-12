PlayStation has revealed a fancy new animated logo for their new PlayStation Studios brand.

Following in the footsteps of Xbox, the PlayStation Studios logo animation sees numerous PlayStation exclusive titles run along the sides of their 3D logo before pulling out and revealing the new brand’s shiny new symbol.

If it seems familiar, you’ve probably seen it before in more than one place.

For starters, Xbox’s recent Xbox Games Studios follows the exact same cinematic flair ever since it’s reveal nearly a year ago. It’s already been used in several different games, including Ori and the Will of the Wisps and the recently released Gears Tactics.

Of course, this style of logo animation is probably most familiar to you if you’ve seen any of the recent Marvel Studios movies as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; other Marvel properties used the classic comic flip animation we’ve seen since the early 2000s.

All three versions of animating these logos are very self-flagellating and extremely full of themselves but they do add a sense of scale to exciting new exclusive games from both publishers.

Anyways, Sony’s new PlayStation Studios brand is set to launch with the PlayStation 5 – the next-gen console we’ve still yet to see.

“You’ve seen the animated asset that will exist primarily during the beginning of our titles, but the brand will exist in a lot of different places. There are different, shorter animations that will exist in trailers… It will exist in advertising. It will be in any other creative assets, such as the game packaging and the game discs themselves,” Sony told GamesIndustry.biz.

“When they play our games that’s the nice robust piece that happens, and then you’re transported into an adventure with rich worlds, old characters, and really captivating stories. We’re all huge Marvel fans. One of our biggest games of all time has a Marvel character in it with Spider-Man. But this is really about doing something specific for our games and our industry.”

PlayStation says that the new animation “won’t be ready” in time for the upcoming release of The Last of Us: Part II or Ghosts of Tsushima – how this clearly finished animation isn’t ready for the new games doesn’t make any sense but okay – but we’ll see it on every exclusive for the next-generation.