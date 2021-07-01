PlayStation has unveiled their games for this months PlayStation Plus, and this month has some great games for you to enjoy across PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Kicking off with the PlayStation 5 offering, July brings PlayStation Plus members a brand new game for PlayStation 5 in A Plague Tale: Innocence. This enhanced version of the 2019 survival horror stealth game features 4K visuals, 60FPS and faster loading to make the PlayStation 5 experience the best it can be.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

For PlayStation 4 this month, PlayStation Plus members are treated to 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 which features a bevvy of multiplayer modes as well as the fan favourite zombies experience. While the multiplayer and zombies formula had a good deal of shaking up for this fourth Black Ops instalment, it’s still plenty fun to play no matter which gamemode you choose.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

If normal wrestling was too boring for you, which is frankly absurd, then WWE 2K Battlegrounds might just be the game for you, as this arcadey wrestling game is all about being over the top. It feels wrong to call WWE 2K Battlegrounds anything other than silly as you pummel people mid-air and even throw them into the jaws of a crocodile, so if you’ve been thinking wrestling needed more bombastic action, then this is definitely one to pick up.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Also returning for another month is Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, so if you didn’t pick it up last month, there never fear as there’s still time to pick up this PlayStation 4 remaster of an iconic classic fighting game.