Sony has accidentally revealed the PlayStation Plus April games for 2020 and subscribers might be happy with the two games available this month.

While not officially announced by Sony, the PlayStation Plus April games were prematurely revealed through a leaked PlayStation Access video. PlayStation Access, the official UK PlayStation YouTube channel, accidentally revealed the video earlier than expected.

The two games, available for free-to-keep for the entirety of next month, will be the following: Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0.

Uncharted 4: A Thieves End

Thrown back into the dangerous underworld he’d tried to leave behind, Nathan Drake must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves. Join Drake, Sam, Elena and Sully on an epic adventure around the globe, through jungle isles, bustling cities and snow-capped peaks in search of a lost fortune.

This PlayStation 4 exclusive was a marquee title for the console back in 2016. As the finale to the Uncharted series’ main story, this is a solid title that isn’t without its faults.

DiRT Rally 2.0

DiRT Rally 2.0 dares you to carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage.

When we reviewed DiRT Rally 2.0 back in 2019, we said the following:

“Punishing mistakes is a theme that DiRT Rally 2.0 sticks to religiously. This game is one hell of an unforgiving, tough cookie, It does not have time for your potential lack of skill. I found that out the hard way.”