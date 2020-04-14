PlayStation Play At Home initiative gives players Uncharted Collection and Journey

Sony will be offering free games for PlayStation users as part of their new PlayStation Play At Home initiative.

The PlayStation Play At Home initiative is a part of Sony’s new $10 million fund to aid independent game studios that are heavily affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The free games that many gamers will be excited about are the following: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Those who are situated in either Germany or China will not receive Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and will instead receive Knack 2.

“Play At Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers,” said Sony Interactive president and CEO Jim Ryan.

“During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment,” Jim Ryan continued. “At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment.”

Players will be able to download the title from April 15th until May 5th.

Source: Hollywood Reporter