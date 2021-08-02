Sony has announced the upcoming collection of games coming to PlayStation’s streaming service, PlayStation Now, in August, which this time features NieR: Automata and Undertale.

The trio of games joining PlayStation Now’s streaming library will be available from August 3rd until November 1st 2021, so make sure to enjoy them while they’re available on the service.

NieR: Automata

In this captivating action RPG, invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing machine lifeforms. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad. Join androids 2B and 9S in their ferocious battle to reclaim an overrun dystopia and experience mesmerizing, high-speed combat that’s the speciality of development studio PlatinumGames.

Ghostrunner

Wield a blade and perform amazing parkour feats to battle your way up a megastructure tower city in this intense, fast-paced first-person adventure. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a fearless, never-ending dance with death.

Undertale

In this top-down adventure, control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out… or stay trapped forever! Explore a rich RPG world full of strange and delightful characters where violence isn’t the only answer: every enemy can be defeated nonviolently. Negotiate out of danger using a unique battle system. Dance with a slime…pet a dog…whisper your favourite secret to a knight…or ignore all of that and rain destruction upon your foes. The choices are yours—but are you determined enough to prevail?

The new trio of games that have been added to PlayStation Now this month will join the long list of games available on the streaming platform with ongoing access, so they won’t be going away anytime soon. These games include some of PlayStation’s premier titles, such as God of War, Nioh 2, and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.