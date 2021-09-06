With a new month underway, PlayStation has announced their latest patch of games for their cloud gaming service, PlayStation Now.

Alongside the assortment of games that are available outside of the monthly rotation on PlayStation Now, the cloud service is getting an impressive suite of six games this month, with one of them sticking around on PlayStation Now until late February next year.

Tekken 7

Available on PlayStation now until February 28th, 2022, Tekken 7 lets you discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.

Killing Floor 2

In Killing Floor 2, players descend into continental Europe where the outbreak caused by Horzine Biotech’s failed experiment has quickly spread and gained unstoppable momentum, essentially paralyzing the European Union. More survivors have gone into hiding, but thankfully a new band of civilians and mercenaries are taking the fight back to the zeds.

Final Fantasy VII

Set in a post-industrial fantasy world that has fallen under the control of the shadowy Shinra Electric Power Company, take on the role of Cloud Strife – a mercenary and former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit – and team up with anti-Shinra organization Avalanche as they step-up their resistance.

Windbound

Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive. As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm, adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Explore the Stolen Lands, a region that has been contested territory for centuries: Hundreds of kingdoms have risen and fallen in these lands, and now it is time for you to make your mark—by building your own kingdom! To do so, you’ll need to survive the harsh wilderness and the threat of rival nations… as well as threats within your own court.

Moonlighter

Moonlighter is an Action RPG with rogue-lite elements that demonstrates two sides of the coin – revealing everyday routines of Will, an adventurous shopkeeper that secretly dreams of becoming a hero.