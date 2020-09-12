Following on from the reveals of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Sony has revealed their upcoming PlayStation 5 Showcase.

Announced through a PlayStation Blog post, Sony revealed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 Showcase will start on Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST. The livestream will be available on both Twitch and YouTube.

The digital showcase will last 40 full minutes to update fans on details about PlayStation 5 and numerous upcoming games. Most of the showcase appears to be dedicated to software, but we’ll hopefully see some news surrounding the console’s release date, price and preorder date.

“Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!),” wrote Senior Director, SIE Content Communications, Sid Shuman.

“Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”