Winner Winner, livestream that dinner? Oh, you do better! Anyways, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, aka PUBG, is now available to stream on Google Stadia.

Announced during a Stadia Connect livestream, Google proudly revealed that the popular battle royale title is now available on the service.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds costs £29.99 on Google Stadia with a premium PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Chicken Dinner Edition available for a whopping £89.99.

Chicken dinner is on the menu. Play @PUBG with no downloads, no updates, and no waiting. Now free on Stadia Pro: https://t.co/N4IcqvtHvY pic.twitter.com/SweUnIn5Rt — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 28, 2020

The incredibly expensive Chicken Dinner Edition comes with 6,000 G Coins, Survivor Pass: Cold Front, Premiere Set, aviator set, Brown Hat Ranger Set, Blue School Uniform Set, Cheerleader Set, Factory Worker Set and Hipster Set.

PUBG is also available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription, currently available for a free two months, in the form of the Pioneer Edition. This version comes with the base game, Survivor Pass: Cold Front and the Premiere Set.

