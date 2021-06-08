Playdate, the adorable quirky handheld console, will be available to preorder next month with orders expected to ship sometime later in 2021.
In the latest adorably alliterative Playdate update, it was announced that when preorders open in July, the tiny handheld will be priced at $179, which also includes the full first season of games.
The seasons of games released on the Playdate will have one title being delivered to the console each week, with each game having been “designed expressly for Playdate” according to Arisa from Panic developer relations.
Twelve games were originally planned for this initial season, but that number has since doubled up to 24, with two games being delivered each week, for free, rather than just the one. Panic revealed the name’s for a number of these games which are as follows:
- Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure
- Battleship Godios
- Boogie Loops
- Casual Birder
- DemonQuest 85
- Echoic Memory
- Executive Golf DX
- Flipper Lifter
- Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke
- Hyper Meteor
- Lost Your Marbles
- Omaze
- Pick Pack Pup
- Questy Chess
- Ratcheteer
- Sasquatchers
- Snak
- Spellcorked!
- Zipper
- Saturday Edition
- Whitewater Wipeout
Panic also announced “a cool new surprise thing” during this update, which is the first accessory for the console, the Playdate stereo dock. This nifty accessory is not only a Bluetooth speaker, as the name might suggest, but it’ll also charge the console once connected magnetically, and can even old pens, so it’s the perfect desktop accessory.
The Playdate stereo dock, and the custom-designed pen that’s perfect for the holder, will be priced and released later on, with no confirmed date yet.