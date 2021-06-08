Playdate, the adorable quirky handheld console, will be available to preorder next month with orders expected to ship sometime later in 2021.

In the latest adorably alliterative Playdate update, it was announced that when preorders open in July, the tiny handheld will be priced at $179, which also includes the full first season of games.

The seasons of games released on the Playdate will have one title being delivered to the console each week, with each game having been “designed expressly for Playdate” according to Arisa from Panic developer relations.

Twelve games were originally planned for this initial season, but that number has since doubled up to 24, with two games being delivered each week, for free, rather than just the one. Panic revealed the name’s for a number of these games which are as follows:

Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure

Battleship Godios

Boogie Loops

Casual Birder

DemonQuest 85

Echoic Memory

Executive Golf DX

Flipper Lifter

Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke

Hyper Meteor

Lost Your Marbles

Omaze

Pick Pack Pup

Questy Chess

Ratcheteer

Sasquatchers

Snak

Spellcorked!

Zipper

Saturday Edition

Whitewater Wipeout



Panic also announced “a cool new surprise thing” during this update, which is the first accessory for the console, the Playdate stereo dock. This nifty accessory is not only a Bluetooth speaker, as the name might suggest, but it’ll also charge the console once connected magnetically, and can even old pens, so it’s the perfect desktop accessory.

The Playdate stereo dock, and the custom-designed pen that’s perfect for the holder, will be priced and released later on, with no confirmed date yet.