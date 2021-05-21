A few days ago, we got a glimpse of what Google’s Pixel 6 series will look like, thanks to renders leaked by tipster Jon Prosser. But Prosser isn’t the most reliable leaker as there were many instances where he had been wrong. But when it comes to the Pixel 6 series, it looks like the tipster’s renders were spot on as reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer(@OnLeaks) has just washed out all the skepticism regarding the originally leaked renders.

Courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer(via Digit.in), we’ve got the CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which look exactly similar to the originally leaked renders. Luckily, this time around, we also know some information about the specs of the flagship Pixel 6 Pro handset.

Gallery

According to the leaker, the Google Pixel 6 Pro measures roughly 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters (11.5 millimeters thickness if you take the camera bump into account). The smartphone features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate.

Talking about the camera, the Pixel 6 Pro rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes a couple of sensors, about which we have no information as of yet. Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging.

Rumor has it that Google will use its own processor called Whitechapel for its Pixel 6 devices. If true, this will be the first time Google will use its own chipset in a Pixel smartphone.

The Google Pixel 6 series is expected to debut in the second half of 2021.