Google Pixel 4XL is Google’s latest Pixel smartphone and it’s Google’s most powerful Pixel phone yet. While the Pixel 4 series faced heavy criticism for not offering as much as its competitors, the smartphone, particularly Pixel 4XL, received a positive response for its smoothness and the overall experience.
The Pixel 4 series will give you the best Android experience and if you’re one of those who want to try a Pixel to get a taste of the stock Android, you’re in luck! Google Pixel 4 XL(128GB) is now available at a price point of $750, down from its original $999 price point — this is by far the lowest price.
Google Pixel 4 XL is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup and cameras will allow you to take great photos.
Unique features of Pixel 4 series:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the milky way.
- Get more done with your voice. The new Google assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.
- A new way to control your phone. Quick gestures let you skip songs and silenced calls – just by waving your hand above the screen.
- End the robocalls. With call screen, The Google assistant helps you proactively filter Our spam before your phone ever rings.