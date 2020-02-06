Robocall spam is a major issue in the USA, and in 2018 Google rolled out a Google Assistant feature which allowed the digital assistant to screen calls on your behalf on the Pixel 3. The feature also came to the Pixel 4 last year.

Today the feature became available to all Pixel handsets.

The feature first started showing up on the Pixel 3 and 2 this week and is now available for all devices. The feature was always meant to come to all Pixels, and it is good to see Google keeping their word.

You can find it in the Dialer app Settings under “Spam and Call Screen.” See Google’s Step by Step guide on enabling it here.

Via XDA-Dev