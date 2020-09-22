Google is all set to unveil Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 at its upcoming online-only event on September 30 which coincides with Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Event. And as you’d expect, details about both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have already been leaked, but since we’re now quite close to the launch date, we are now getting new information about the these smartphones almost every other day. Today, we’ve got the details on the pricing, color options, storage capacity, and availability.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G were listed at multiple European retrailers, revealing key details including pricing, color options, storage capacity, and availability. The Pixel 4a 5G with 128GB storage will cost £499, while the 128GB Pixel 5 will cost £615. It’s, however, not clear whether there will be other variants with more storage capacity. The Pixel 5 will be available in two color options — Black and Green, while the 4a 5G will be available in White and Black. In the UK, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are likely to go sale from October 15(via GSMArena).

According to previous rumors, both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 765G and will have a plastic back with a fingerprint. Both the smartphones will have no headphone jack, 8MP front-facing camera, which will reside in the punch-hole camera design. Pixel 5 is expected to have a larger battery that is 4,000mAh, the 4a 5G will have a battery capacity of 3,800mAh.

Talking about the camera of Pixel 5, you’ll find a 0.5x wide lens (a new addition), a 1x standard lens (same lens as Pixel 4), and a 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 rear sensor+ spectral/flicker sensor. Google Pixel 4a 5G too will have the same camera system as Pixel 5.

How many of you’re excited about the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5? Let us know in the comments below.