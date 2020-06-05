Google has pushed an update to its camera app, bringing a number of exciting new features for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL users. Taking the camera app to Version 7.4, the update introduces an easier for the Pixel users to switch to 4K video resolution — it’ll now require you to simply hit the arrow in the viewfinder and the 4K resolution toggle will be available(via Android Authority).

The update comes with another important new feature for the Pixel users. With the latest version of the camera app installed on your Pixel 4, you’ll be able to zoom in up to 8x while recording a video. Previously, the Google Camera app allowed Pixel 4 users to zoom in up to 5x.

Besides Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, Google has started working on adding support for upcoming Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, according to XDA Developers. You can download and install the latest update of the Google camera app from the below link, or you can head over to the Google Play Store and check for an update.