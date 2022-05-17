Pixar always knows how to turn ordinary things and concepts into something special, magical, and weird yet interesting. You saw the studio help a rat be a chef in Ratatouille, fly a house in Up, and open the door to the afterlife in Coco and Soul. Now, it is giving life to inanimate objects or, to be precise, the four elements: fire, water, land, and air. This will provide us with the studio’s new addition to its lineup of movies, Elemental, which will be released on June 16, 2023.

The film follows the story of a fiery young Ember and go-with-the-flow Wade, who are basically two elements living in a town where its residents are divided according to their element types. Needless to say, the connection between the two, despite their key difference, will make the plot interesting and worth the wait. But given the entirety of the film’s concept, this will make the viewers think if the movie is just really about the two characters or something bigger. (The entire community, maybe?)

The movie was produced by Denise Ream and directed by Peter Sohn. The latter, famous for his works on “The Good Dinosaur” and the “Partly Cloudy,” has a pretty interesting explanation of what inspired the creation of Elementals.

“My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx,” Sohn said. “We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to Elemental. Our story is based on the classic elements — fire, water, land and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don’t. What if these elements were alive?”

Apart from the interesting concept of the movie and the date of its release, Pixar also gives us a glimpse of the film’s concept art to better help us visualize the style of animation that will be used. It features the two characters walking side by side along the town’s sidewalk. And based on the studio’s description, yes – Ember sports a quick-tempered aura while Wade is that docile-looking guy.

The environment of the art is quite stunning with the colors used, but given that it is a Pixar movie, we could expect more from it, especially when the official film is ready. The structures, meanwhile, suggest that the movie will be set in a modern world.

Elemental is just one of the newest offers of Pixar after the Lightyear, the story of Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear that will arrive in theaters on June 17 this year.