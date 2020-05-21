On Tuesday we reported that Microsoft was bringing Pinterest integration to Edge Collections.

Somewhat faster than expected, today the feature is available in Edge Canary build 84.0.521.0 or later.

People use Collections to capture their favourite design ideas, recipes, home improvement links, and even to research their next big purchase across multiple sites. Edge Collections helps users organize and save groups of content such as links, images, text, and notes across multiple sites, pages, and browser sessions to help you stay organized.

Now Pinterest will help Collections users discover relevant content for their research or project.

When you enable the feature, (under Settings > Services > “Show suggestions from Pinterest in Collections”) you will see Pinterest suggestions at the bottom of your collection. Clicking on a suggestion will open a board of similar, trending Pins so you can quickly find and add ideas relevant to you.

This collaboration also allows you to export your collection to Pinterest. Any saved webpages or images will then show up in a new board in your Pinterest account.

Collections will also be rolling out the ability to send to OneNote, in addition to the options to send to Excel and Word which are available today.

You can download Edge Canary at Microsoft here.

Via TechDows