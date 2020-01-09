The Galaxy Tab S5 5G is due to release in South Korea before the end of the first quarter; but ahead of its release, ithome has shared photos of the tablet in the wild.

Here’s the Galaxy Tab S6 5G with its stylus, in what appears to be a store.

Among the photos is also a leaked spec list, which all but confirms rumours that the Tab S6 5G will come with specs nearly identical to the non-5G variant.

Here we can see that the 5G variant also has a 10.5-inch sAMOLED display, as well as 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. A Snapdragon 855 chipset has, again, been included; and the camera will still include 2 rear-facing cameras, in addition to one 8MP selfie sensor.

This particular specs sheet only lists “Mountain Gray” as a colour option; meaning we might not see the Cloud Blue and Rose Blush options being offered this time around.

All signs point towards the imminent launch of the tablet in South Korea; which is expected to cost less than its $650 WiFi counterpart.

Source: Sammobile