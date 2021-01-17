Those who replaced their lights with smart bulbs will know the frustration of having to actually get up and flip the switch when some-one has actually used the wall switch to turn the lights off instead of using an app or Alexa.

Phillips is finally releasing a solution, in the form of the Philips Hue Wall Switch Module, which turns your regular wall switch into a smart switch.

Philips Hue Wall Switch Module

The module costs around $39.95 / €39.95, or $69.95 / €69.95 for a two-pack, is battery powered with 5-year battery life and will hit Europe in March, and the USA in the summer.

The biggest weakness of the solution is that unfortunately it only works with Phillip’s own products.

See their video demo below:

Coming soon: the wall switch module! Make any light switch smart by installing this little gadget behind the wall plate. Your smart lights stay reachable — and you can use the light switch to set your favorite light scenes. Europe: spring 2021

North America: summer 2021 pic.twitter.com/197GqSye4c — Philips Hue (@tweethue) January 14, 2021

Philips Hue dimmer switch

If you prefer a simpler solution with fewer screwdrivers involved, Philips has upgraded their Philips Hue dimmer switch, which attaches magnetically to your existing wall switch.

Philips says:

The redesigned dimmer switch offers intuitive wireless control for Philips Hue lighting without using the app. In addition to dimming or brightening the room, the dimmer switch lets users set their favorite light scenes or get the best light based on the time of day. Attach it anywhere you like using the wall plate or place the dimmer switch to any magnetic surface. Whether it’s on your refrigerator, a metal door frame or simply on a table, your smart lighting can always be controlled by you or your house guests.

The price of the Philips Hue dimmer switch has been reduced to €19.99 in Europe and $24.99 in the USA and the design refined. It will hit the EU on the 26th of January and the US on the 23rd February 2021.

via the Verge