YouTube has snapped up streamer Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg in an exclusive streaming deal, despite the company previously severing ties with the streamer over anti-Semitic comments.

PewDiePie has over 104 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and is considered one of the platform’s highest profile individuals.

“YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide,” PewDiePie said in a statement.

“Live-streaming is something I’m focusing a lot on in 2020 and beyond, so to be able to partner with YouTube and be at the forefront of new product features is special and exciting for the future.”

YouTube previously parted ways with the streamer after he made anti-Semitic comments and featured Nazi imagery in some of his videos. The streamer also did things such as paying two Sri Lankan men to hold up signs with an anti-Semitic slogan. He later apologised for his actions (via Variety).

Despite his actions, PewDiePie remains the second-most-subscribed channel on YouTube. April 2020 saw him rank in as the 15th-most-viewed channel on the platform.