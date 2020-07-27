Microsoft today announced a five-year partnership with PepsiCo. As part of this partnership, Microsoft Azure will be the preferred cloud provider for PepsiCo’s infrastructure, ERP, and data estate consolidation and modernization. Also, PepsiCo will deploy Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to all of its 270,000 employees worldwide.

This partnership is expected to fuel PepsiCo’s operational goals and aggressive innovation plans by leveraging agile cloud capabilities while providing Microsoft the opportunity to expand its relationship with a leading global provider of consumer-packaged goods.

“As a global leader in convenient food and beverages, our commitment to the timely delivery of PepsiCo products has never been more important,” said PepsiCo CIO, Seth Cohen. “Through our partnership with Microsoft, we aim to improve service delivery capabilities to meet rising demand for essential goods while driving new innovations to make our operations and workforce stronger and more resilient for the future.”

In April, Microsoft signed a similar agreement with Coca-Cola. As part of the partnership, Coca-Cola will be using Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, the Power Platform and Microsoft 365 (including Microsoft Teams). Based on these new services, the Coca-Cola Company will gain new insights and a 360-degree view of the business, and providing improved customer and employee experiences.

Source: Microsoft