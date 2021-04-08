The PEGI listing for the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut shows what you might expect, 18 age ratings for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series S|X and… Switch?

Notably, this isn’t a platform we’ve seen Borderlands 3 on before, in either official marketing or as part of PEGI’s rating system.

There have been rumours in the past that Borderlands 3 would make its way over to Switch, similar to the previous games that were bundled into the Borderlands Legendary Collection. Undoubtedly, this listing is going to add more fuel to those rumour fires, as it looks like there’s something in the works.

We’ve seen some remarkably intensive games come to the Switch in the past, such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, so a port of Borderlands isn’t out of the question.

The Nintendo Switch listing isn’t the only bit of Borderlands 3 goodness, as the Directors Cut patch also launches today, introducing the new raid boss, weapon anoint re-rolls, and of course, a bunch of new guns.