It’s Thursday once more, and this week you can pick up both Pathway and The Escapists 2 for the low low price of free from the Epic Games Store.

Note: The Escapists 2 is also meant to be free this week, but its launch has been “temporarily delayed.” I’ve kept the details of the game and how to claim in this article and will post an update when it becomes available or if it’s delayed into next week.

The release of The Escapists 2 has been temporarily delayed. We're currently investigating an issue and are working to find a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will provide an update as soon as the game is available to claim. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 18, 2020

If you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’ve read at least one article before, then welcome back! I hope everything’s going well for you.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store now requires two-factor authentication as part of Epic’s new security process. You’ll need 2FA enabled on your account in order to claim any free games.

You can claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim them, regardless of your method of choice.

It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required to claim your free games, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

The year is 1936… In a time of global turmoil, Nazi influence spreads inexorably across Europe and the Middle East. Rumors are abound of secret excavations, mysterious artifacts, and even the odd whisperings and tales of gruesome occult rituals… It’s up to you to assemble a team of bold adventurers to journey through the desert. Explore bunkers and temples of Northern Africa to discover their hidden treasures and secrets before they fall into the hands of Nazi forces.

You can get Pathway for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom! Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, a train hurtling through the desert, and even to the final frontier!

You can pick up The Escapists 2 for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Note: In case you missed the note at the beginning of the article, The Escapists 2 being free has been “temporarily delayed.” I’ll update the article when it goes live. In the meantime, please enjoy Pathway!

Both Pathway and The Escapists 2 will be free until June 25th, 2020, at 4pm BST. At that time, they’ll both regain their usual price tags and AER Memories of Old and Stranger Things 3: The Game will be going for free instead. Check back in next week to see what’s up next, and happy gaming!