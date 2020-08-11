New Parallels Desktop 16 brings improved Windows experience on Apple Mac

Parallels today announced the release of Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac with an improved design, increased graphics performance, support for multi-touch trackpad gestures and more. Find the change log below.
What’s new in Parallels Desktop 16:
- DirectX 11 and OpenGL 3: Up to 20 percent faster DirectX 11 and improved OpenGL 3 graphics in Windows and Linux.
- Increased battery life: Stay productive on the go with up to 10 percent longer battery life when Windows runs in Travel Mode.
- Automatically reclaim disk space: Virtual machines (VMs) can be set to automatically return unused disk space when shutting down.
- New multi-touch gestures for Windows apps: Use smooth zoom and rotate Trackpad multi-touch gestures in Windows apps.
- Enhanced printing: Print on both sides and use more paper sizes, from A0 to envelope.
Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac pricing details:
- Upgrade from any edition to a perpetual license – US$49.99
- New subscription – US$79.99 per year
- New perpetual license – US$99.99
Source: Parallels
