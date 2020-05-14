Nintendo has revealed Paper Mario: The Origami King, a new spin-off Mario video game that comes to Nintendo Switch in two months.

Described as an “off-the-wall” entry in the Mario subseries, Paper Mario: The Origami King will allow players to investigate countless mysteries in a detail-rich origami world.

“King Olly has bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, coloured streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause. Luckily, Mario is equipped with a range of new tools at his disposal to help secure victory.”

Paper Mario: The Origami King will allow the papercraft plumber to use the new year 1000-Fold Arms ability to interact with the game’s gorgeous craftwork environment. Players can stretch their arms, and pull and peel the environment to reveal new locations, solve puzzles and discover secrets.

The new Paper Mario game releases on Nintendo Switch on July 17th.