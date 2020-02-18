Pandora releases all-new standalone app for Apple Watch

Pandora today announced the launch of all-new standalone app for Apple Watch users. With this new app, users can enjoy all of their music and podcasts when they are on the go, and no phone will be required. You can download the Pandora app right from the Apple Watch from App Store app.

You can control your listening experience directly on your Apple Watch without needing to pull out your phone every time.

You can also thumb up your favorite music, adjust the volume, and manage other playback controls with ease.

If you have a Pandora Premium subscription, you can search and play specific songs, albums and artists from the whole catalog available on Pandora.

Pandora Plus and Premium user can also enjoy offline listening. Plus users can play up to four of their Pandora stations while offline, and Premium users can enjoy downloaded songs, albums, and playlists offline.

This new Pandora app is available for Apple Watch users running watchOS 6 and above.

Source: Pandora