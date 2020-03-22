OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update to OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones. The update brings important fixes and improvements and two useful new features.

The Open Beta 2 update offers a fix for the frame rate issue, allowing you to enjoy a better screen recording experience. It also brings a fixe to the keyboard issue, which was causing the random switch to Gboard while using a third-party keyboard app. Add to that, it brings optimization in the adaptive brightness feature. But, of all the changes that have come with the Open Beta 2 update, the most useful as well as important ones are the instant translation feature and Android March Security patch.

Instant translation feature provides real-time translation during video calls. It currently supports five languages — English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the frame rate issue to improve screen recording experience Updated Android Security patch to 2020.03 Fixed the random switch to Gboard while using SwiftKey or a 3rd party keyboard Optimized the adaptive brightness feature

Instant Translation Added Instant translation feature, Provides real-time subtitles during video calls, supports 5 languages (English, French, German, Hindi, and Chinese)



For those not aware, Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 7T and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.