OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update to OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones a few days back. Now, it’s also available for OnePlus 7 users as they’re now getting OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update which offers a couple of useful new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

With Open Beta 9 for OnePlus, you get the Android January security patch, Zen Mode Version 1.5.0, fix for weather app crashing issue, enhanced one-handed usage, which will make it easier for you to use the dialer app, optimized network for better gaming experience and a lot more. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Enhanced one-hand usage for dialer app Optimized network for a better gaming experience Updated Android security patch to 2020.01 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Zen Mode V1.5.0 Supported OnePlus Account login, synchronization of badges and historical data

Weather Fixed the weather app crashing issue



Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.

via XDA