OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update to OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones a few days back. Now, it’s also available for OnePlus 7 users as they’re now getting OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update which offers a couple of useful new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements.
With Open Beta 9 for OnePlus, you get the Android January security patch, Zen Mode Version 1.5.0, fix for weather app crashing issue, enhanced one-handed usage, which will make it easier for you to use the dialer app, optimized network for better gaming experience and a lot more. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
- System
- Enhanced one-hand usage for dialer app
- Optimized network for a better gaming experience
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.01
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Zen Mode V1.5.0
- Supported OnePlus Account login, synchronization of badges and historical data
- Weather
- Fixed the weather app crashing issue
Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your smartphone and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for a smooth update process.
via XDA